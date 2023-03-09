Mumbai: Second AC double-decker e-bus to ply on city roads from March 13

File pic

The BEST Undertaking is planning to introduce its second AC double-decker electric bus on route number 138 (CSMT to Backbay) from Monday.

“We have already received the bus and the registration process which has been underway should be completed today,” BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra.

According to Chandra, the bus will ply on its regular route through the week but will run on the heritage route over the weekend. Sources said as per the initial contract, four more buses were supposed to reach Mumbai by end of February, but were delayed due to some reason.

India's first AC electric double-decker bus was introduced in service by BEST in last month, which is currently running between CSMT and NCPA on weekdays and on the heritage route on weekends. The BEST plans to procure 900 such buses by end of this year and replace the current 45 non-AC double-deckers by June.