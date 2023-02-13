Mumbai: India's first double-decker e-bus added to BEST’s fleet

India's first double decker e-bus inducted in the BEST’s fleet |

Mumbai: India's first double-decker e-bus was inducted in the BEST’s fleet on Monday.

As per reports, a total of two buses will be introduced this week and there are plans to introduce 50 buses by March.

However, as per reports, it will take another two to three days for the buses to hit the roads as the completion of the registration process at the regional transport office in the city is still underway.

The first double-decker e-bus added to BEST’s fleet in Mumbai on Monday, February 13, 2023. |

Bus to have many advanced features

The bus will have features such as electronic indications, CCTV camera, including tap-in and tap-out facility for digital ticketing. It will also have two staircases instead of a single in the existing double decker buses.

At present, the BEST fleet has nearly 40 non-AC double deckers which run on diesel and will phase out by the end of June.

The e-double decker bus will provide a carrying capacity of up to 90 passengers per bus, replace up to nearly 20 private cars on roads, and will be a zero emission public transport.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had unveiled the electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in Mumbai in August 2022.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)