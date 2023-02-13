Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 228; mercury at 25.6°C | FPJ

Mumbai has started to see warmer weather conditions. The city's maximum temperature on Sunday was 36.3 degrees Celsius, with temperatures expected to rise to 38 degrees Celsius by the weekend.

The city also experienced poor air quality on Sunday compared to other cities like Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Mumbai is expected to rise 2-3 degrees Celsius over the weekend. This comes against the backdrop of temperatures in the city this week that were ranging from 19 to 33 degrees Celsius.

On Monday morning, Mumbai's temperature was 25.6°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 35%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

“The city may experience a rise in temperature as we are slowly entering the summer season. However, if there are any temporary changes in the weather system, the temperature of the city may witness a drop,” said an IMD official.

'Poor' air quality

As of Monday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 228; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 228 and 147 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts say that air quality is currently bad because of the low temperatures and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 17°C & 34°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 128 AQI Moderate

Worli: 153 AQI Moderate

Sion: 235 AQI Poor

Chembur: 317 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 132 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 328 AQI Very Poor

