Mumbai: Scooterist teen crashes into car's door, falls and gets run over by bus in Borivali, dies

A 19-year-old scooterist died on Friday evening after he was crushed under the wheel of a bus in Borivali (E). The scooterist was coming behind a parked car, when the driver opened the door, causing the two wheeler to lose control and fall on the road, following which he was crushed under the wheels of the bus. The Kasturba Marg Police are on the lookout for the driver of the private vehicle and have sought his vehicle's details from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Aman Yadav, was on his way to SV Road in Borivali (E), when the incident occurred at Daulat Nagar in Borivali (E). Yadav, a second-year commerce student, was riding a scooter, when he tried to overtake a BEST bus near Daulat Nagar, but was run over by the speeding bus after he crashed into the door of a four-wheeler and fell off the scooter.

The locals immediately rushed to Yadav’s rescue, while the motorists sped from the spot. Yadav was taken to the civic run Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An officer said, "According to the footage seized by us, the motorist had opened the door without checking if any vehicle was coming from behind only to nab a mobile thief. Things, however, will clear out once we nab the motorist and question him."

Police said that Yadav, a Dahisar resident, lived merely 10 minutes away from the accident spot and had left home after meeting his family. Yadav, who was doing odd jobs to support his family and help out his father, who works as an autorickshaw driver, was looking out for a decent job before the accident. Police officer said that the entire incident was captured in CCTV camera footage and on the basis of the evidence; they have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.