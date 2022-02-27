Mumbai: Scooterist crushed under dumper truck as he tries to overtake

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding dumper after his two-wheeler hit a divider near Amar Mahal Junction in Kurla (E) in the wee hours of Saturday. The Nehru Nagar Police have nabbed the dumper truck driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

According to police sources, the deceased, Mehul Patel, 25, was on a late-night scooter ride with his childhood friend Kunal Qadar, on their way to eat a falooda in Kurla early on Saturday. The incident occurred while on their way back home at Tagore Nagar, Patel was riding the scooter, MH-03-DY-0867, when he tried to overtake a car near the Santacruz Chembur Link Road in Kurla.

Police said that Patel was speeding and lost control of the two-wheeler, after which the scooter hit a divider, and both friends fell on opposite sides of the road. While Qadar fell on one side, Patel fell on the other and a speeding dumper truck, coming from Amar Mahal Junction crushed Patel on the spot.

The police control room was alerted and Patel was rushed to the hospital, wherein he was declared dead before arrival. Subsequently, Nehru Nagar police registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, arresting the driver of the dumper truck.

Police said that even if the truck driver sped past, it was not his mistake as his vehicle was already in speed and Patel fell out of the blue. A further probe is underway.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:43 PM IST