Mumbai: School teacher hangs to death in Charkop

Mumbai: A 37-year-old school teacher hanged herself to death on November 12 due to domestic issues, police said on Thursday. Sapna Thakre, a resident of Charkop in Kandivli (W), was allegedly battling with depression after her family constantly badgered her over personal issues.

Police said, Thakre did not leave a suicide note but her family have recorded their statements. Charkop Police were informed of the incident in the afternoon, around 2.30pm, but suspect the incident occurred early on November 12. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.