Mumbai: School kids visit warships at Naval Dockyard

Mumbai: The naval ships of the Western Fleet hosted over 4,000 school children from over 20 schools from across the country on November 26 and 27 as part of the Navy Week 2022 celebrations.

Students from the NCC, Sainik Schools, Rotary Schools, other private and government schools, and the National Association for the Blind visited the ships over the two days. They were familiarised with the operational capabilities as well as roles played by Indian Navy in ensuring maritime security of the nation.

During the visit, the students also saw a static display of various weapons in Indian Navy's inventory, including surface-to-air / surface-to-surface missiles and torpedoes launched by ships, submarines and naval aircraft. The display also included small caliber weapons used by the Navy. Movies on various operations undertaken by Navy and on life at sea were also screened for the young visitors.

According to the Navy, the aim of such visits is to expose the next generation to the operations, activities, roles and relevance of the Indian Navy as an instrument of national policy.

