Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief inspects ongoing works in Airoli

Airoli: Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner inspected the ongoing works in the Airoli ward and gave the engineering department instructions to move quickly and finish the project by the deadline. He also gave clear instructions to maintain quality in these works and that no negligence will be tolerated.

Since engineers have been assigned to look after construction works and also work on cleanliness survey work, the civic chief directed to ensure that other engineers are given the cleanliness work and there should be proper control and check of all works.

During the survey works, City Engineer Dr. Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Babasaheb Rajle, Assistant Commissioner of Airoli Division Mahendra Sapre, Executive Engineer Sanjay Dadasaheb Patil and other officers were present.

During his inspection, civic chief Narvekar took cognizance of the current status of the planned bridge over the creek for connecting Ghansoli - Airoli on the extended Palm Beach road. He also took details of the proposed route to connect Mumbai and Thane.

After inspecting the place from both sides of Airoli and Ghansoli, the commissioner got information about the geographical situation from the actual map and Google map.

At this time, the commissioner indicated that consistent and speedy action should be taken to obtain the necessary permits from the government level for the construction of the approximately 1950 meters long bridge over the creek.