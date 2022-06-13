e-Paper Get App

Mumbai school bus operators to hike charges by 20% for ferrying students

The hike will depend on the area the school children are being ferried to and the schools as well. Mumbai schools with SSC Boards opened on June 13 after summer vacation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:15 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

As Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board and government schools begin, the fare for the buses has increased by 20 per cent operated for these, as compared to the fees charged before the Covid pandemic.

The fee hike announcement was made on June 13 by the school bus owners for the current academic year.

According to School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) president Anil Garg, this hike will be mainly for schools teaching SSC Board. “There are less than 100 school buses that ferry children to SSC schools. We had already hiked school bus fees for other boards back in April as the cost of other commodities is also rising,” said Garg.

The prime reason behind this hike is owing to the significant hike in fuel prices, cost of tyres and other vehicle parts, payment of salaries of drivers and other staff, which also include increased bus cost, RTO fees, traffic fines and penalties incurred in the last two years.

SBOA also pointed out that the life of a school bus in Mumbai is about eight years, as compared to 15 years in other parts of the country.

The last two years saw school children take online classes from home as the pandemic-induced lock down had brought the world to a standstill.

Though the business was closed for two years due to the pandemic, the salaries of drivers and other staff, like cleaners and female attendants continued.

