Mumbai: Schizophrenic son kills father with cricket stump

Mumbai: A 38-year-old schizophrenia patient allegedly killed his father with a cricket stump, following a trivial argument that ensued between the duo on Saturday evening in Jogeshwari (W).

Police said that the arrested accused, whose name has been withheld, has been suffering from Paranoid Schizophrenia and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

According to police sources, the deceased stayed with his sons in Oshiwara area of Jogeshwari (W). His younger son, the accused, had been diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment at the civic-run Cooper Hospital since 2018. Before this, he had been in and out of various hospitals for treatment since the last eight years.

On Saturday evening, when the deceased was in the house and his elder son was away at work, the accused had gone for a walk without informing anybody. A few hours later, when he returned at 7.30 pm, his father intercepted him and scolded him for wandering off without informing him, which led to a trivial argument. Police said, in a fit of anger, the accused picked up a cricket stump and allegedly hit his father hard on the head, following which the father collapsed on the ground.

The neighbours who heard the thud rushed to check what had happened, only to find him lying on the ground, knocked unconscious. They informed his elder son, who came home and rushed his father to the nearest clinic. The doctors suggested him to take his father to Cooper Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Subsequently, Oshiwara Police lodged a case of murder against the Schizophrenic son and arrested him.