Mumbai: SC hearing today on Aarey forest tree cutting | (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the petitions bunched together on the cutting of trees for the construction of the metro car shed in the Aarey forest area.

The case is listed before a Bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, with Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Justice Dhulia comes on the Bench in place of Justice S Ravindra Bhatin an earlier Bench which had ordered a status quo and decided to hear the matter in details after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that no trees have been cut or uprooted since after the stay on it in 2019 by the top court.

Placed for hearing is the 2019 order by the court's own motion along with the petitions by Vanashakti, Amrita Prithwishwar Bhattacharjee, Vineet Dhanda, Inter Continental Association of lawyers through its chairman Debasis Misra and Zoru Darayus Bhathena.

