Mumbai: Car shed work to continue in Aarey | (PTI Photo)

The Shinde-Fadnavis government and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Friday said that the work on the car shed for Colaba-SEEPZ Metro 3 in Aarey Colony will continue as the Supreme Court has not given any interim stay.

MMRC sources said that no trees will be cut as directed by the apex court in its order delivered on Friday. Speaking to Free Press Journal, a senior MMRC officer said, “No trees have been cut since 2019 and none will be cut till the next date of hearing.

The Shinde-led Maharashtra government vacated the stay on the construction of a Metro 3 car shed in Aarey Colony earlier in July allowing the construction which was halted on November 29, 2019 by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. A state urban development department official said that 25 per cent of the car-shed work at the site has been completed and the remaining will be completed swiftly.

“The car depot is a crucial nerve centre of any Metro line. Besides, the day-to-day maintenance, the car depot is used for preventive, corrective and major maintenance activities. These facilities ensure proper functioning of the rolling stock,” the officer said.

On the other hand, an MMRC officer said, ‘’There are stabling Lines, wheel profiling facilities, test tracks to run safety checks on trains and other infrastructure related to passenger safety, comfort and maintenance of other infrastructure of Line 3. It will also house the Operation Control Centre.’’