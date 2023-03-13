 Mumbai: Sanjay Raut alleges ₹500 crore money laundering at BJP MLA's mill
Raut wrote to Fadnavis, seeking a probe by CBI, ED

Amey TirodkarUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Sanjay Raut | File

Mumbai: Levelling ₹500 crore money laundering charge against Pune's Bhima cooperative sugar mill which is managed by BJP MLA Rahul Kul, Uddhav Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has asked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe the allegation.

Interestingly, Kul is the chairman of the legislative assembly's privilege committee which might probe Raut's recent 'chor mandal' remark against the legislature. Kul, a two-time MLA, is said to be a close confidante of Fadnavis.

Raut demands a probe by CBI

In a letter to the Deputy CM, Raut has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as the Enforcement Directorate. “It has come to our notice that Bhima cooperative sugar mill has committed Rs500 crore financial misdeed. This mill is under the control of Rahul Kul. Therefore, Fadnavis should immediately ask the CBI and ED to probe the case,” wrote Raut.

He further taunted the Deputy CM, remarking that the latter keeps reiterating that his party is full of honest people, so it's expected that he will inquire into the allegation.

Raut denied the claim that he levelled the serious charge out of personal grudge as Kul was made the chairman of the privilege committee.

Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply
