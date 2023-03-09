Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has given MP Sanjay Raut more time to reply to the breach of privilege case against him. Raut was given time till March 3 but he asked for more time for a detailed reply. Raut allegedly made derogatory remarks against Legislative Houses, calling them ‘chor mandal’.
The BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar gave a breach of privilege notice against Raut last Wednesday. On Wednesday, Narvekar said Raut is entitled for time to reply. “Under natural justice he is given more time. I will give a ruling thereafter,” he said.
Read Also
Sanjay Raut slams BJP over plight of Kashmiri Pandits: 'Abrogation of Article 370 only on paper'
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)