Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply

Raut allegedly made derogatory remarks against Legislative Houses, calling them ‘chor mandal’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has given MP Sanjay Raut more time to reply to the breach of privilege case against him. Raut was given time till March 3 but he asked for more time for a detailed reply. Raut allegedly made derogatory remarks against Legislative Houses, calling them ‘chor mandal’.

The BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar gave a breach of privilege notice against Raut last Wednesday. On Wednesday, Narvekar said Raut is entitled for time to reply. “Under natural justice he is given more time. I will give a ruling thereafter,” he said.

