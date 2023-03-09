Mumbai: Assembly Speaker gives more time to Sanjay Raut to file reply | ANI

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has given MP Sanjay Raut more time to reply to the breach of privilege case against him. Raut was given time till March 3 but he asked for more time for a detailed reply. Raut allegedly made derogatory remarks against Legislative Houses, calling them ‘chor mandal’.

The BJP’s Atul Bhatkhalkar gave a breach of privilege notice against Raut last Wednesday. On Wednesday, Narvekar said Raut is entitled for time to reply. “Under natural justice he is given more time. I will give a ruling thereafter,” he said.