Mumbai: Essar Steel Metal Trading Ltd buys apartments in Worli's Samudra Mahal for Rs 42 crore

Samudra Mahal in Worli, the erstwhile royal palace of the Scindias from Gwalior, is in news once again. Almost every year, the super-luxury residential building reports the sale of consistently high-worth apartments.

This time, two flats on the 21st and 22nd floors have sold for Rs 42 crore. According to documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia, provided by Zapkey, the flats were sold on December 8, for which a stamp duty of Rs 2.1 crore was paid.

As per the stamp duty office documents, the buyer is Essar Steel Metal Trading Ltd, and the seller is Nayantara Shamik Apparao. The area of both the apartments is 3,638 sq ft, thus taking the per sq ft rate to Rs 1.15 lakh, which for Worli is a huge amount. Samudra Mahal has seen several big-ticket deals in the past, too.

In the month of September, a duplex was sold for a total consideration of Rs 46.29 crore. The carpet area of the 17th-18th floor apartment was 3,638 sq ft, for which a stamp duty of Rs 2.39 crore was paid. The buyers of this duplex were Ramdeo Agarwal, Sunita Agarwal and Vaibhav Agarwal, whereas the seller was Surin Narsi Nichamal Mukhi.

In 2010, a flat measuring 1,706 sq ft was sold for Rs 18 crore. The per sq ft rate worked to Rs 1.07 lakh. In 2012, another flat was sold in the same building for Rs 1.10 lakh per sq ft. In 2014, Siddharth Yog, founder chairman of Xander group bought a flat here for Rs 40.45 crore. Yog paid Rs 1.11 lakh per sq ft for a flat measuring 3,640 sq ft.

Then in 2015 came the costliest deal here. Nandan Nilekani paid Rs 1.29 lakh per sq ft. He bought a 1,750 sq ft apartment for Rs 22.5 crore. Another big deal that this building saw was registered in 2020, where a flat was sold for Rs 1.12 lakh per sq ft.

This was a flat measuring 3,639 sq ft and for that power firm MD, Pratik Agarwal had paid Rs 41 crore. While most flats in the last decade in this building have been sold for a high value of Rs 1 lakh per sq ft, there was once a flat that sold at less than Rs 1 lakh per sq ft.

In September 2020, a flat on the 23rd floor of this building sold for Rs 96,776 per sq ft. The flat measured 1,706 sq ft and the buyer paid Rs 16.51 crore for it.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Luxury duplex at Pedder Road sold for Rs 72 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:34 AM IST