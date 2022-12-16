Mumbai: Samant hints at more defection from Thackeray camp, claims Shinde Fadnavis camp to reach 182 soon

State Industries Minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: Ahead of the two week winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature starting from December 19 at Nagpur, the industry minister and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leader Mr Uday Samant on Friday made a sensational claim that the strength of the ruling Shinde camp-BJP will go up to 182 from the present level of 164 in the state assembly.

Although he has not divulged further details, his statement indicates that the Shinde camp is expecting defection of legislators from Shiv Sena UBT and other opposition parties.

Revelation ahead of MVA's morcha in Mumbai

‘’10 to 12 MLAs are in touch with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Although some people have talked about bringing down the government or mid term elections, I had said that 170 is our majority figure. Another 10 to 12 people are in touch. So the majority figure can go from 180 to 182. In the new year you will know what the new developments are”, said Mr Samant.

‘’The real explosion happened five months ago. Its impact will be felt in the new year," said Mr Samant. He informed that all members of the Lanjya Nagar Panchayat in Ratnagiri district are joining the Shinde campwhile 11 former corporations of the Thackeray group from Nashik migrated to the Shinde camp.

Mr Samant chose to drop hints on the eve of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s morcha in Mumbai on December 17 to protest against the insult of great men and icons of Maharashtra by the Governor and the BJP leaders. Further, the minister’s statement came after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion and joined hands with BJP to form the government in June this year. Thereafter, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, which is left with 15 legislators and five MPs, is focusing on rebuilding the party with its new symbol flaming torch.

