Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh raises questions over BMC's functioning

The tenure of elected corporators ended on March 7 this year, after which BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed to be the administrator to look after the affairs of the civic body

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh | Twitter/@rais_shk

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh has questioned the motive behind not providing any information pertaining to development work carried out by the BMC administrator.

The tenure of elected corporators ended on March 7 this year, after which BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was appointed to be the administrator to look after the affairs of the civic body. Now, he is empowered to take decisions about public interest and money.

Shaikh alleged that after taking over as administrator, Chahal adopted a policy of not giving any information to public representatives and not acting on the suggestions put forth by them.

Rais said that on March 14 and May 12, he had written letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chahal, urging them to chalk out a policy for transparent monetary transactions.

He also sought information about development work from the BMC secretary department on May 10 and 21. But not a single piece of information has been given as of yet, he claimed.

“I fail to understand the reasons behind not giving information to public representatives. I clearly say that in absence of a policy for transparent functioning, corruption might be taking place in the BMC,” he said.

"No information about how many proposals have been submitted after the appointment of the administrator? How many have passed? Even citizens are unaware of what development projects are coming up in the city," he fumed.

Shaikh alleged that, “Huge corruption cases will come out if information about the projects is given to the public. Hence, it is hidden from them.”

