Mumbai: Pet owners complain of unresponsive website after BMC makes online registration compulsory

Mumbai: Several pet owners across the city are peeved at the BMC for making online registration of pets mandatory, while the online portal apparently doesn’t support registration and renewal of pet licenses.

Following the BMC’s directive that it can seize pets if the owners don’t have a required license, irked pet parents have been complaining of an unresponsive website for license registration and renewal.

“It is sad that the BMC can’t maintain and run an online site to register pets. The site is down and not functional for a few days, leaving pet keepers unable to register and pay the requisite fees. The authorities at the local ward office are also unable to help,” rued media professional S Ramachandran, who has four pets at home.

In 2019, the BMC had issued guidelines regarding pets to curb diseases caused by animals. The guidelines mandated giving rabies and leptospirosis vaccines to pets. The civic body started with a charge of Rs 105 for providing a pet license, and levied Rs 100 for its renewal every year. The renewal rate has been hiked to Rs 700 this year.

The high number of pets abandoned during the coronavirus pandemic prompted the BMC to revise its guidelines for pet owners. According to the civic body, the provision for annual renewal of licenses ensures that pets receive their annual vaccinations regularly.

Under section 191(A) of the BMC Act, it is mandatory for pet parents to obtain a license for the purpose of placing accountability in case a pet dog is found to cause nuisance in a building society or if it bites someone.

Explaining the need for the legal provision, a senior BMC health official said, “Owing to the rising cases of dog bites in recent years, the BMC health department has decided to get stricter with the implementation of norms. The Act has a provision that a dog can be seized if the owner fails to obtain a license or renew it every year.”

The BMC had plans to do a dog census in Mumbai from March 2022 and start an awareness drive towards responsible ownership in Mumbai by getting owners to license their pets.

According to unofficial estimates, Mumbai has 2.75 lakh dog population but the official dog census conducted in 2014 puts the figure at mere 95,172. The BMC is now planning to conduct another census for determining the actual dog population. Based on the latest data, the civic body will come up with a dog population management policy, which will primarily focus on preventing conflicts between humans and these canines.