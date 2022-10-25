Mumbai: Salman Khan down with dengue, BMC finds mosquito breeding spots at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra |

Mumbai: After getting information of Bollywood actor Salman Khan being affected by dengue, a team of BMC officials on Tuesday reached his residence located at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (W) for an inspection and found dengue mosquito breeding spots.

The team conducted fogging in and around the building after dengue-causing mosquito larvae spots were found in the society complex.

"Dengue larvae were spotted at two spots in the Galaxy Apartment premises. But, no dengue larvae were spotted in Salman Khan's home. He also made it clear that Salman Khan had not been residing in this place for some months. He is residing at his Panvel farm house and from that place he directly goes for the shooting of the Big Boss reality show shooting at Karjat," said Rajendra Naringrekar, officer of the Pesticides Department.

When FPJ questioned him, "Have you (BMC) sent notice to the Galaxy Apartments? Naringrekar said, "We don't send notices to societies and remove these spots, but we send notices to individual homeowners if we find larvae in someone's house."

BMC worker finding the spot at Galaxy apartment. |

Including dengue, diseases like malaria, leptospirosis, and swine flu increase during the monsoon season and continue to spread in the next few months. Diseases like dengue and malaria are spread through mosquitoes.

Every year, during the monsoon, the insecticide department of the BMC carries out a ward-wise inspection of all the private, commercial, and public spaces within their jurisdiction to ensure there are no active breeding spots present in their premises.

Rajan Naringrekar, Insecticide Officer of BMC, said, "There are three types of notices which we issue. We informed the residents that these are the mosquito breeding spots that they need to remove within 3 or 7 days. For those who don't remove spots, we will initiate legal action against them."

BMC worker administring drops to get rid of dengue larvae. |

"In the second type of notice where people can't remove spots, like the drinking water tank of the society, we see the lid of the tank, its holes, and whether the overflow pipe has been capped or not. In the third situation, we issue notices to those who have excavated illegal borewells or constructed water fountains. We tell them to remove such illegal construction immediately. If a person doesn't remove it within a stipulated time, then we move to the Metropolitan court and issue summons. We also submit documents and photos to the court. Thereafter, the court imposed a penalty of Rs. 2000 to Rs. 10,000 under the BMC act," said the officer.

BMC worker administring drops to get rid of dengue larvae. |

The BMC has already urged residents to use mosquito nets while sleeping. People should mark and inform BMC about mosquito generation spots around their residences. If they are infected, they should approach the nearest health care centre and get themselves tested.

Dengue has caused the deaths of two people this year in Mumbai. Earlier, eight people died in 2020 and six people died in 2021.

The BMC had reported a lower number of cases in the first week of October. From October 9 to October 16, the number of dengue patients reached double. In the first week, there were 78 patients with dengue in the search from October 1 to October 9, and 178 patients were noticed from October 9 to October 16.