Morena: Health department failed to check dengue spread, says ex-BJP councillor 

Morena: Health department failed to check dengue spread, says ex-BJP councillor 

Levelling the allegations, Rathore said that the two bodies overlooked the problem. He further stated that owing to unhygienic surroundings, people are compelled to relocate and reside elsewhere as the civic body failed to curb mosquito breeding and keep localities clean.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP councillor Ajay Rathore has held the health department and Morena Municipal Council responsible for the spread of dengue disease in the district. The councillor’s two sons fell ill due to the disease. 

Arvind Dandotiya, a resident of Old Housing Board Colony, told media that dengue was spreading its tentacles in the district. His elder brother was diagnosed with the same disease two days back. 

However, incharge of malaria cell health department Dr Giriraj Gupta has refuted the claims. He told the media that diagnosis was on to identify the people who have contracted the disease. 

