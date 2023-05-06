Mumbai: Salim Fruit seeks that family be allowed to defend him in case of his demise

Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit | File Photo

Chhota Shakeel’s relative Salim Qureishi alias Salim Fruit on Saturday made an application before a special court in a case where he is accused of illegally funding underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, that in the event of his demise his family be permitted by court to defend him. Fruit’s advocate Viquar Rajguru was present in court on Saturday. Fruit, who was produced before court from judicial custody, made the plea before the court.

The court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea. Fruit has said in his handwritten application that he has personally always condemned activities which the agency has alleged against him. He said he has a recurring fear that he may not live to see the day he is acquitted. He has thus sought that in the event of his demise, the court permit his family to continue to defend his innocence in all legal proceedings. He added that the matter will definitely end in his acquittal and if the plea is allowed, his and his children’s honour will be salvaged.