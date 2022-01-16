Mumbai: Salesman held for illegal possession of country made pistol and three live rounds of bullet in Dindoshi

The Dindoshi Police have arrested a 25-year-old salesman for the alleged possession of an illegal country made pistol and three live rounds of bullet. The accused was nabbed on Sunday on the basis of a tip off and subsequently a trap was laid to apprehend him. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

According to police, a team from Dindoshi Police had received information about a man arriving near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon (E) with illegal arms and subsequently a trap was laid. While the police team noticed the suspect walking towards the mall, when he learnt about the police presence, he crossed the road and tried to mix up in the crowd to avert arrest.

Police, however, nabbed the 25-year-old Narendra Jawahar Singh upon interception and detained him for further investigation. Upon checking, Singh was found in possession of a country-made weapon and three live rounds of bullet, following which he was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, said Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12).

While police have seized the country-made pistol and three live rounds valued at ₹1.01 lakh, they are now investigating to ascertain the source of the illegal weapon and are questioning Singh to build a strong case. Police investigation is underway, added Gharge.

