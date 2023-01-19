Mumbai: Sahar police recover cash stolen from airport parking

Representative Image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Sahar Police has recovered Rs10,850 cash in Indian currency and an Aadhar Card from two private security staff working at the Mumbai International Airport who were nabbed on Tuesday night for stealing a bag containing cash from a Kenyan citizen traveling from Doha to Mumbai to attend a relative’s wedding.

The suspects, identified as Harish Prabhakar Patil, 34, a resident of Vasai, and Mohammad Nafeez Qureshi, 34, a resident of Andheri confessed and were on Wednesday produced before the court which remanded them to police custody for three days.

The third suspect, Rajpoot Kumar, 35, a resident of Jogeshwari is reportedly still absconding with the USD 1,000, which was also in the bag. He is suspected to be hiding in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

A case of theft of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three.

