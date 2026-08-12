Mumbai: Sachin Waze Seeks Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare And Hasmukh Hiran Murder Case, Cites 5 Years In Jail Without Trial

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze has approached a Mumbai special court seeking bail, citing prolonged incarceration and delay in the Antilia bomb scare and Hasmukh Hiran murder trial | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, lodged in prison for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Hasmukh Hiran, has approached the special court seeking bail on the ground of prolonged incarceration without commencement of the trial.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV was found abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note.

Hiran, the owner of the SUV, had lodged a complaint regarding the theft of the vehicle. On March 5, 2021, he was found dead in a creek near Mumbra, with six handkerchiefs stuffed in his mouth and his face covered with a scarf.

Waze Cites Five-Year Delay In Trial

Waze has stated that he was arrested on March 13, 2021, and that the first chargesheet was filed on September 3, 2021. He has claimed that after five years of his arrest, on May 29, the investigating agency filed its first supplementary chargesheet.

According to the plea, the supplementary chargesheet runs into more than 14,000 pages, involves 10 accused persons and lists 320 witnesses. The case record also includes more than 100 TB of video footage and other digital and electronic evidence.

He has further contended that charges were framed only on August 1, nearly five years after his arrest, and that the likelihood of the trial concluding in the near future is extremely remote.

Right To Speedy Trial Invoked

"The prolonged incarceration of the applicant is in direct contravention of the settled constitutional principles embodied in Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and personal liberty, including the right to a speedy trial," Waze has stated in his plea.

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The court has now directed the prosecution to file its reply to Waze's bail application.

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