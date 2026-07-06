Mumbai: Runwal Realty Plans 3 New Schools Across MMR, First IB Campus In Chembur

Runwal Realty will begin its MMR education initiative with an International Baccalaureate school in Chembur | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 6: A new international school is set to come up in Chembur as part of a wider plan to establish three educational institutions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with additional campuses proposed in Mulund and Thane.

First Campus In Chembur

The Chembur campus marks the first phase of the education initiative and is being planned as an International Baccalaureate (IB) institution aimed at providing globally aligned education.

The project seeks to strengthen educational infrastructure in the eastern suburbs while catering to the growing demand for quality schools in emerging residential hubs.

According to the announcement, the campus will be developed in a green setting and will feature a built-up structure of ground-plus-seven floors. Among its key facilities will be a playground spanning more than 12,000 sq ft, along with dedicated spaces for sports, technology-enabled learning, and extracurricular activities. The school is being designed to support both academic and holistic development.

Expansion Across MMR

The institution is expected to serve students from Chembur and neighbouring areas, complementing the rapid residential and infrastructure growth taking place across the eastern corridor of Mumbai.

The proposed schools in Mulund and Thane are also intended to form part of a broader network aimed at expanding access to quality education within integrated urban developments.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Runwal said education forms one of the key pillars of community development and that the schools are intended to create long-term social infrastructure alongside residential projects.

He added that the company aims to improve access to quality education while contributing to the overall growth of the communities where it develops projects.

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Integrated Development Strategy

The initiative aligns with the company's broader strategy of developing integrated townships and mixed-use communities that incorporate social infrastructure alongside residential and commercial spaces. The schools are being developed by Runwal Realty.

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