Mumbai: Runaway teen reunited with kin within 24 hours

Mumbai: The officials of crime branch unit 10 have traced a runaway teenager who had gone missing after his parents scolded him for spending Rs 10 lakh from the mother’s account while playing PUBG. The teen had left a note claiming that he was leaving home to never return.

According to police sources, parents of the 16-year-old boy approached the Andheri’s MIDC police and lodged a missing person report. In their complaint, the parents said their son recently started playing the online game on his mobile phone, and had recently spent lakhs of rupees to buy virtual cash in the game.

After being scolded by his parents, the boy left a note saying, “I’m leaving the house and will never return.” After reading the note, the parents spoke to his friends and classmates, before approaching the MIDC Police.

Acting on the complaint, the MIDC police, crime branch unit 10 officials, along with the Muskaan unit, launched a search. The police also checked the CCTV camera footage of the area to trace his movements. The boy was found roaming around on Mahakali Caves Road on Thursday afternoon. A police team rushed to the spot and took the boy for counselling, following which he was reunited with his parents.

ALSO READ PUBG developer Krafton to raise $3.7 bn via IPO in August

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:56 AM IST