Mumbai: Runaway minor reunited with kin within 2 hours by Nirbhaya Squad

An eight-year-old missing minor was reunited with her kin on Monday within two hours after she was rescued by the Nirbhaya squad of Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali (E). The minor had been reported missing from her Malvani home and was found wandering around the Lokhandwala area of Kandivali (E).

According to the police officers, the eight-year-old girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh (UP), had come to Mumbai a few days ago and was staying with her uncle at Malvani in Malad (W).

The girl, however, allegedly did not fit in and wanted to return to her hometown, which is why she left home at around 9 am on Tuesday and lost her way.

When the girl's uncle realized she was missing, he lodged a case of kidnapping at the Malvani police station.

Soon after a case was lodged, a team from Samta Nagar police station and the Nirbhaya squad was activated to locate her.

The minor was found wandering near Lokhandwala Circle in Kandivali (E) and upon being asked what was she doing, she claimed to have run away to return to Allahabad.

Shedding light on how the teen was found, police said that the team used their network of WhatsApp's internal group to find the missing person. The officials found that a missing complaint was lodged with Malwani police on the same day, following which they verified all the details and then reunited her with her kin by evening.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:16 PM IST