Mumbai: Ruckus in Maharashtra assembly on disconnection of power supply to agriculture consumers

Mumbai: BJP legislators resorted to slogan shouting over the politically sensitive issue of disconnection of power supply to the agriculture consumers by the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) under the pretext of recovery of arrears.

Opposition members reminded the minister of state for energy Prajakt Tanpure that the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s announced that the power supply will not be disconnected if the current bill is paid.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that despite Pawar’s announcement power supply was disconnected of agriculture consumers. He threatened to move a privilege motion against the Deputy CM.

Tanpur made a strong appeal to the agitated BJP members to not to shout slogans but listen to his reply which he would like to give at length. Not with standing, Tanpure’s appeal, BJP legislators left their seats and gathered near Fadnavis demanding that the power supply of consumers will not be disconnected.

Fadnavis told the house that he can show the electricity bills of the farmers saying that the current bill sent by the MahaVitaran was of 18 months which is worth Rs 50,000. He added that the farmers, who are hit by nature’s fury, cannot cough up the money for the payment of bill.

However, Energy Minister Nitin Raut countered Fadnavis’ claim saying that the current bill sent by MahaVitaran was for three months and not 18 months. The bill also mentions the arrears to be payable.

BJP legislators continued slogan shouting. However, Raut blamed the Fadnavis led government for the present state of precarious financial condition of the MahaVitaran saying that its arrears from various categories of consumers rose from Rs 11,562 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 40,291 crore as during that period the MahaVitaran did not recover dues. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has already waived arrears of Rs 10,400 crore and also provide relief to the agriculture consumers in the delayed payment charges and interest while clearing arrears.

Raut said the MahaVitaran supplied uninterrupted power during lockdown when power was used for 24 hours. The MahaVitaran did not disconnect the power connections during the pandemic. ‘’You are covering your sins and attacking the MVA government which will not be accepted,’’ Raut told the BJP legislators.

At that time, the presiding officer Dipak Chavan adjourned the house for 10 minutes. When the house was reassembled the BJP continued slogan shouting. Fadnavis said despite Pawar’s assurance, the state government was not serious on this issue.

Fadnavis urged the presiding officer to adjourn the house till Pawar comes to the assembly. He claimed that disconnection of power supply has been a burning issue faced by the farmers and therefore the house be adjourned till Pawar comes to the house. Fadnavis said that they will not allow the proceedings till Pawar comes to the house.

Thereafter, the presiding officer kept aside the proceedings.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:28 PM IST