Mumbai RTOs Penalise 127 Vehicles In Diwali Crackdown, Collect Over ₹7 Lakh In Fines

Mumbai transport officials intensify checks on private buses and other vehicles to curb permit violations and illegal transportation during Diwali | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: With passenger traffic rising during the Diwali festive season, the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai stepped up enforcement against illegal transportation and violations of motor vehicle rules.

In a 10-day special drive from November 1 to 10, the Mumbai Central and Wadala RTOs inspected 210 vehicles and initiated action in several cases, recovering over Rs 7 lakh in penalties and compounding fees.

The campaign was conducted following directions from the Transport Commissioner's office, with a focus on private buses carrying goods instead of passengers, vehicles operating in violation of permit conditions and those without High Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

The action comes amid increased movement of passengers and private buses during the festive period, when violations can pose safety risks and cause inconvenience to commuters.

Mumbai Central RTO Takes Action

The Mumbai Central RTO inspected 210 vehicles suspected of illegal transportation, of which 127 were found liable for penal action. Fines amounting to Rs 2.02 lakh were collected from 32 vehicle operators.

The office also registered 10 cases of goods being transported in passenger buses for violation of permit conditions. Action was taken in another 140 cases, taking the total compounding fees collected by the RTO to Rs 3.24 lakh, according to officials.

The Wadala RTO, meanwhile, recorded 37 cases of goods being transported in passenger buses and 29 cases involving violations of permit-related rules during the same period. The two categories together resulted in the collection of Rs 3.40 lakh in compounding fees.

All 18 Vehicles Found Without HSRP

The Wadala office also targeted vehicles operating without HSRP number plates. Of the 18 vehicles inspected during the drive, all 18 were found violating the requirement. The RTO collected another Rs 42,000 in compounding fees in these cases.

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While the two RTOs reported enforcement action, the response from other offices was mixed. The Andheri RTO said it had not taken any action during the period, while the Borivali RTO did not provide the requested details.

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