Maharashtra HSRP Drive: 27 RTOs Including Mumbai Issued Show-Cause Notices Over Slow Installation; 98 Lakh Vehicles Still Pending | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: With several regional transport offices (RTOs) struggling to meet targets for installing high-security registration plates (HSRP), the Maharashtra Transport Department has issued show-cause notices to officials of 27 offices, including those in Mumbai. The officials have been given seven days to explain the delay, with further action likely if their replies are found unsatisfactory.

October 7 Review Reveals Poor HSRP Installation Performance

The notices follow repeated reviews of the installation drive for vehicles registered before April 2019. At a meeting on October 7, the Transport Commissioner found that around 25 to 30 RTOs had fitted HSRPs on less than half of the vehicles under their jurisdiction. The Transport Minister expressed displeasure over the poor performance and directed that the heads of the concerned offices be cautioned.

Despite the intervention, the department found no significant improvement in the pace of installation, prompting action against the officials.

Nearly 98 Lakh Vehicles Yet To Receive HSRP Number Plates

Maharashtra has around 2.1 crore vehicles registered before April 2019. Of these, approximately 1.12 crore have been fitted with HSRPs, leaving nearly 98 lakh vehicles yet to receive the plates.

The Transport Commissioner had reviewed the progress at meetings held on July 31, September 4 and October 7. The notices state that RTO heads are responsible for effective supervision of the work and ensuring that prescribed targets are met.

Officials have been asked to submit their explanations within seven days. Failure to respond, or an unsatisfactory explanation, could lead to further action under the applicable rules.

Enforcement continues

The department is also continuing its enforcement drive against vehicles without HSRPs. Around two lakh vehicles have been inspected so far, of which 57,890 were found without the prescribed number plates. These vehicles have been fined a combined Rs 1.16 crore.

The notices have brought the performance of individual RTOs under scrutiny, with the department seeking to fix responsibility for the slow progress. However, the large number of vehicles still awaiting installation points to the scale of the challenge facing the transport authorities.

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