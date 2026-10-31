PMC Firefighters Win Gold, Silver Medals In 52-Floor Staircase Challenge At All India Fire Service Sports Competition 2026 |

For firefighters, climbing several flights of stairs is often part of the job. But for two personnel from the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the challenge of racing up 52 floors has now translated into national-level sporting glory.

Chetan Bagul, Shubhangi Ghule Win Medals At National Fire Service Meet

Chetan Sakharam Bagul and Shubhangi Santosh Ghule have brought laurels to the civic body's fire department by winning gold and silver medals, respectively, at the Second All India Fire Service Sports Competition 2026 held in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Bagul secured first place in the '52 Floors Staircase (Casual)' event, winning the gold medal. Ghule put up an equally impressive performance in the more demanding '52 Floors Staircase with Full Gear' category, finishing second to claim silver.

Staircase Challenge Tests Firefighters' Endurance, Agility And Stamina

The events tested participants on endurance, physical fitness, agility and stamina — qualities that firefighters rely on while responding to emergencies, particularly when navigating high-rise buildings and difficult access points.

For Ghule, the challenge involved scaling 52 floors while wearing full firefighting gear, adding to the physical demands of the competition. Bagul, meanwhile, demonstrated his endurance and speed to emerge on top in his category.

Congratulating the two personnel, PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale praised their achievements and said their performance had brought recognition to the municipal corporation.

Their success also highlights the importance of physical conditioning and fitness in the firefighting profession, where every second can make a difference between life and death.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/