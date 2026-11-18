Mumbai: A luxury car delivered to its owner before registration has landed a Bandra-based motor dealer in trouble, with the Maharashtra Transport Department suspending its trade certificate for 30 days for violating vehicle registration rules.
Navneet Motors allegedly handed over a red Ferrari to its owner on October 13, 2026, even though the vehicle’s registration had not been completed. The department said the motor vehicle tax was paid on October 12, but the registration was carried out only on October 16, three days after the car was allegedly delivered. According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, the Ferrari was registered in the name of Rishubh Jitendra Satiya, who resides in Lalbaug, on the evening of October 16.
Social Media Video Triggers Investigation
The action followed a video circulating on social media showing two high-end cars allegedly being driven on roads before registration. Taking cognisance of the footage, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to investigate and initiate action against the dealer if violations were found.
The inquiry established that the Ferrari was in the owner's possession on October 13, before registration and installation of the prescribed number plate. The dealer was called for a hearing on November 6. Following the proceedings, the suspension order was issued on November 12.
Dealer Barred From Registering Vehicles
A senior transport department official told FPJ that Navneet Motors would not be able to register any vehicle during the 30-day suspension period. The department also reiterated that vehicles must be fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) after registration, as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.
The action has also brought the spotlight on the risks of taking delivery of a vehicle before completing registration formalities. An unregistered vehicle cannot legally be driven on public roads except under permitted provisions, and buyers could face penalties and complications in the event of an accident.
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Inspection Drive Against Out-Of-State Registrations
Separately, the department has launched an inspection drive against vehicles owned by Maharashtra residents but registered in other states to evade state motor vehicle tax. Officials warned that vehicles found repeatedly operating in Maharashtra without complying with registration and tax rules could be seized.
Ferrari Case: Key Dates
OCT 12
Motor vehicle tax paid
Tax payment completed
OCT 13
Ferrari delivered
Car allegedly handed over before registration
OCT 16
Vehicle registered
Registration completed three days after delivery
NOV 06
Dealer hearing
Navneet Motors given opportunity to present its case
NOV 12
Suspension order
Trade certificate suspended for 30 days
No vehicle registration during suspension
Action by Maharashtra Transport Department
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