Mumbai RTO Suspends Bandra Ferrari Dealer's Licence For 30 Days After Luxury Car Delivered Without Registration | X - udayavani_web

Mumbai: A luxury car delivered to its owner before registration has landed a Bandra-based motor dealer in trouble, with the Maharashtra Transport Department suspending its trade certificate for 30 days for violating vehicle registration rules.

Navneet Motors allegedly handed over a red Ferrari to its owner on October 13, 2026, even though the vehicle’s registration had not been completed. The department said the motor vehicle tax was paid on October 12, but the registration was carried out only on October 16, three days after the car was allegedly delivered. According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, the Ferrari was registered in the name of Rishubh Jitendra Satiya, who resides in Lalbaug, on the evening of October 16.

Social Media Video Triggers Investigation

The action followed a video circulating on social media showing two high-end cars allegedly being driven on roads before registration. Taking cognisance of the footage, Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed officials to investigate and initiate action against the dealer if violations were found.

The inquiry established that the Ferrari was in the owner's possession on October 13, before registration and installation of the prescribed number plate. The dealer was called for a hearing on November 6. Following the proceedings, the suspension order was issued on November 12.

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Dealer Barred From Registering Vehicles

A senior transport department official told FPJ that Navneet Motors would not be able to register any vehicle during the 30-day suspension period. The department also reiterated that vehicles must be fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) after registration, as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The action has also brought the spotlight on the risks of taking delivery of a vehicle before completing registration formalities. An unregistered vehicle cannot legally be driven on public roads except under permitted provisions, and buyers could face penalties and complications in the event of an accident.

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Inspection Drive Against Out-Of-State Registrations

Separately, the department has launched an inspection drive against vehicles owned by Maharashtra residents but registered in other states to evade state motor vehicle tax. Officials warned that vehicles found repeatedly operating in Maharashtra without complying with registration and tax rules could be seized.

Ferrari Case: Key Dates

OCT 12

Motor vehicle tax paid

Tax payment completed

OCT 13

Ferrari delivered

Car allegedly handed over before registration

OCT 16

Vehicle registered

Registration completed three days after delivery

NOV 06

Dealer hearing

Navneet Motors given opportunity to present its case

NOV 12

Suspension order

Trade certificate suspended for 30 days

No vehicle registration during suspension

Action by Maharashtra Transport Department

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