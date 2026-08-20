Mumbai RTO Checks 1,430 Drivers, Issues Notices To 422 Over Marathi Language Requirement

RTO flying squads checked taxi and autorickshaw drivers across Mumbai and issued notices to 422 over inadequate practical Marathi skills | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Nearly one in three autorickshaw and taxi drivers checked by RTO flying squads on Thursday failed to demonstrate the required practical knowledge of Marathi, as the state government's language requirement moved into its first major enforcement exercise.

Officials checked 1,430 drivers and issued show-cause notices to 422, signalling that the implementation of the rule could pose a significant challenge for the transport department as well as drivers.

The inspections were carried out at major transport hubs across Mumbai, including Bandra, Goregaon, Kurla, Dadar, Borivali and Wadala. Tardeo RTO officials checked 385 vehicles and issued 94 notices, while Borivali teams inspected 450 vehicles and found 113 drivers lacking adequate practical Marathi skills.

At Wadala, 192 vehicles were checked and 75 notices issued. At Andheri, officials checked 403 drivers and served notices to 140. The figures together account for the 1,430 inspections and 422 notices issued on the first day.

One-Month Window For Compliance

The notices do not mean immediate suspension or cancellation of badges. Drivers have been given one month to acquire practical Marathi skills and explain why further action should not be taken.

If they fail to comply, their badges can be suspended for up to three months. Continued non-compliance could eventually lead to cancellation of the badge and permit.

However, the enforcement has exposed another difficulty: the certification process itself. Several drivers who completed the government's Marathi training programme said they have been making repeated visits to RTO offices to collect certificates needed to establish compliance. Long queues, limited counters and delays in issuing certificates have added to their concerns.

Drivers Raise Certification Concerns

A taxi driver waiting at Tardeo RTO said completing the process was costing him working time. “I have to drive the taxi every day to earn. If I spend an entire day at the RTO, I lose that day’s income. We have completed the classes, but getting the certificate is another struggle,” he said.

Another driver, who completed the course in August, said the delay could leave drivers uncertain about how to prove their compliance. “We are ready to learn Marathi. We attended the classes and completed the training. But if the certificate is delayed, how do we prove that we have complied with the rule when the RTO starts checking us?” he said.

Training And Assessment Process

The transport department had earlier said around 1.65 lakh non-Marathi-speaking taxi and autorickshaw drivers participated in a Marathi language training campaign conducted by Marathi literary organisations.

The requirement was introduced through amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, with the government maintaining that the objective is to ensure drivers can communicate effectively with passengers in Marathi.

The department has also said that new applicants seeking taxi and autorickshaw badges will have their Marathi communication skills assessed through direct interaction with RTO officials, with the assessment video-recorded.

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Next Month Critical For Drivers

For the 422 drivers served notices on Thursday, the next month will therefore be critical. While the government has begun enforcing the requirement, the effectiveness of the policy will also depend on whether the certification process is made accessible enough to ensure that administrative delays do not result in penalties for drivers who have already undergone training.

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