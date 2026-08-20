Mumbai: 1,268 Drivers Issued Notices For Lack Of Practical Marathi Across State; 3-Month Badge Suspension For Non-Compliance

The State Transport Department has been taking action against taxi and rickshaw drivers in Mumbai who cannot speak Marathi since Thursday. | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: The Maharashtra Transport Department has launched a statewide drive to check whether commercial passenger vehicle drivers can communicate in practical Marathi, with 1,268 drivers so far issued notices for failing to demonstrate adequate knowledge of the language.

Drivers have been given one month to learn Marathi, failing which their driving badges will be suspended for three months, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday.

The inspection campaign, which began on August 20, will continue across Maharashtra until September 30, 2026. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, officials checked 3,995 drivers, of whom 604 were found to lack adequate practical Marathi knowledge and were issued notices. In the rest of the state, 4,222 drivers have been checked so far, with 664 receiving notices.

Mumbai RTO Inspections

In Mumbai, the drive included inspections by individual RTOs. At Wadala RTO, 192 drivers were checked and 75 notices were issued, while Borivali RTO checked 450 drivers and issued 113 notices.

According to the Transport Department, the requirement has been introduced to ensure that drivers of commercial passenger vehicles can communicate effectively with passengers.

The department said practical Marathi is particularly important for passenger convenience and safety, as drivers interact directly with commuters during their daily operations.

“Drivers who conduct business in Maharashtra and directly interact with passengers must know practical Marathi. This is not merely a matter of rules but is linked to passenger convenience and safety. Drivers are being given sufficient time to learn the language, but strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply after the deadline,” Sarnaik said.

One-Month Window To Comply

During the inspections, officials will assess drivers' ability to understand and speak practical Marathi. Those found lacking will initially receive an opportunity to improve rather than face immediate suspension. However, if they fail to acquire the required language skills within the stipulated period, their badges will be suspended for three months.

The minister said the campaign was intended to give drivers a reasonable opportunity to comply while making enforcement clear. “There is an opportunity to learn Marathi, but there is no exemption from following the rules,” Sarnaik said.

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The Transport Department has instructed officials to continue the checks until September 30 and take action against drivers who remain non-compliant after the one-month learning period. The campaign is expected to cover commercial passenger vehicle drivers across the state, putting the focus on both language compliance and passenger interaction.

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