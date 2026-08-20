Marathi Language Mandatory: RTO Begins Action Against Auto And Taxi Drivers In Vasai-Virar

RTO officials inspect autorickshaw and auto stands in Vasai-Virar following the expiry of the Marathi language compliance deadline | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai-Virar, August 20, 2026: Knowledge of Marathi has been made mandatory for drivers operating autorickshaws, taxis and other public transport services in Maharashtra. The deadline given to non-Marathi-speaking drivers to learn Marathi and obtain the required certificate ended on August 15.

The state government had launched a special initiative to help non-Marathi-speaking drivers, particularly Hindi-speaking autorickshaw drivers, learn Marathi. A large number of drivers reportedly benefited from the initiative.

Some drivers were expecting the deadline to be extended after August 15. However, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has clarified that no additional extension or exemption will currently be granted.

RTO Inspections Begin

Following the expiry of the deadline, the RTO has now started inspection drives in various parts of the state. In the Vasai-Virar region, inspections are being conducted at several autorickshaw and auto stands in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara.

RTO officials are collecting information about drivers who have not yet participated in the Marathi language learning process and are issuing notices to them.

Notices Issued To Drivers

According to the notices, the concerned drivers have been instructed to learn Marathi and obtain the required certificate within the next 30 days. The notices warn that failure to complete the process within the stipulated period could lead to action, including cancellation of their driving licence, badge or permit.

Therefore, although the original deadline ended on August 15, the concerned drivers appear to have been given an additional 30-day compliance period to complete the required process. However, this is not being treated as a permanent exemption, but rather as a final opportunity to complete the Marathi language requirement.

Also Watch:

Drivers Discuss Compliance Period

With the RTO inspection drive now underway in Vasai-Virar, the decision has triggered discussions among autorickshaw and taxi drivers across Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/