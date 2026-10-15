Mumbai: RTI Disclosures Expose Cost Disparity In Monsoon Track Dewatering Pumps Between Central And Western Railways; Officials Cite Difference In Capacity & Operational Hours

RTI disclosures show a significant difference in monsoon dewatering pump expenditure between Central and Western Railways in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Disclosures obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act have uncovered a glaring expenditure disparity in monsoon rainwater removal pump contracts between Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

Despite both railway zones operating within Mumbai's suburban network under identical diesel-supply arrangements, Central Railway spent more than 2.5 times as much per pump as Western Railway during Monsoon 2026.

RTI Data Reveals Cost Disparity

Official RTI replies, obtained by prominent railway activist Samir Zaveri, revealed that CR’s Mumbai Division deployed 219 dewatering pumps across 127 track locations for the monsoon this year at a total cost of Rs 5.93 crore.

The expenditure translates to an average spending of Rs 2.70 lakh per pump. In contrast, WR’s Mumbai Central Division deployed 126 pumps at a total expenditure of Rs 1.34 crore, for an average cost of Rs 1.06 lakh per pump.

According to the RTI data, CR paid about Rs 1.64 lakh more per pump than WR, nearly 155%, despite both authorities procuring diesel independently for their contractors. Under contractual agreements, both Central Railway and Western Railway supplied diesel to power the pumps regardless of operational hours.

Initial RTI Rejection Overturned

Notably, the figures were obtained after Central Railway authorities initially refused. In response to the RTI application filed on July 10, CR’s public information officer and senior divisional engineer, Kailash Meena, denied the financial details, citing commercial confidentiality. The office further claimed that information on compiled costs was unavailable.

Citing Western Railway’s open disclosure, Samir Zaveri filed a first appeal on August 17, after which the first appellate authority and additional divisional railway manager overturned the initial stance and directed the engineering department to release the figures. Notably, WR’s PIO and assistant divisional engineer furnished their expenditure and pump deployment figures without resistance.

Pump Deployment Across Railway Sections

According to the information furnished by CR, it deployed 63 pumps across 39 locations between Panvel-Roha, Pen-Thal and freight lines, while 62 pumps were placed at 30 locations between CSMT and Kurla railway stations.

Activists Seek Vigilance Inquiry

Railway observers and activists have called upon the Railway vigilance authority to initiate an immediate inquiry into Central Railway's rate fixation, tendering processes, contractual terms and scope of work to ensure public funds were spent prudently.

They highlighted that both railway divisions operate within the same metropolitan limits and handle identical geographical monsoonal challenges; such a wide cost differential raises serious questions regarding fiscal prudence.

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The Free Press Journal contacted the chief public relations officer of Central Railway, who said that the disparity could have been a result of the difference between the capacity of the pumps deployed, the duration of operation as well as the quantum of water pumped.

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