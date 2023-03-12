Mumbai: RTI and right to services not consumer issues, clarifies Redressal Commission

representative pic/ IStock images

Complaints that pertain to lack of service, right to services, or right to information are not dealt with by the commission and appropriate appellate authorities should be approached for them, a district consumer commission has observed in 20 different orders passed since October 2022.

They were passed by SS Mhatre, president, and MP Kasar, member, of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Central Mumbai, with regard to against different public authorities by the same complainant, Vincent D'Souza, a resident of Dadar.

Complaints filed against several entities

The various entities that the complaints were filed against include the Commissioner of Right to Services, Chief Officer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, the Housing Department, the Commissioner of Police, the Municipal Commissioner, the income tax office, the Home Department, the Revenue Department, the Director General of Registration, and Suraj Estate Pvt Ltd.

Much of D'Souza’s hand written complaint was not readable, said the orders dismissing the complaints. When he was asked to give the same in clear and readable handwriting, he did not do so.

Appellate alternatives available

The panel said there are appropriate appellate authorities when information is not made available under the Right to Information Act.

In all the matters the complainant failed to substantiate that he is a consumer of opposite parties and he has paid consideration to the opposite parties towards services which were availed by him.

The commission in some of the orders cited case law that which stated that if the forum concerned is satisfied that the complaint does not disclose any grievances that can be redressed under the Act, it can reject the complaint at the threshold after recording the reason for doing so.

