Mumbai: RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale Inaugurates Artist Jain Kamal’s Namokar Mantra-Themed Art Exhibition At Jehangir Art Gallery

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurates Jain Kamal’s Namokar Mantra-inspired retrospective exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, highlighting messages of peace, spirituality and cultural heritage | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai, May 26: The Namokar Mantra, an ancient mantra that forms one of the most important prayers in Jainism, is the subject of artist Jain Kamal's retrospective art exhibition on the theme 'Vishwa Shanti Ke Liye Namokar Mantra', which opened at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sar Karyavah Dattatreya Hosabale in the presence of Jain saints, artists, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Exhibition explores spiritual and cultural themes

Organisers described the exhibition as “a spiritual journey of an artist”, featuring paintings inspired by India’s philosophical and cultural traditions. Kamal said that he was fascinated by Jainism, a faith that does not allow the killing of even an insect.

Hosabale, who said that he knew Kamal when he had illustrated the cover of a magazine, said that a mantra is not created but given. “Common people write it down in the form of akshar, and akshar (alphabet) is written in lipi (script). It is artists such as Kamal who bring the mantra in the form of akshar,” said Hosabale, who added that the Namokar Mantra is a gift that guides one's life.

Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Saints highlight universal message of Namokar Mantra

Jain saint Acharya Shri Naypadmasagar Surishwar Maharaj, who delivered the ashirvachan, or discourse, said that the Namokar Mantra is a secular mantra that is unattached to a religion or belief.

“The mantra has no beginning and no end. The mantra is ancient and has been found in inscriptions in Afghanistan and Indonesia. The mantra purifies the world and takes it on the path to peace,” said Surishwar.

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A Jain saint who also spoke at the inauguration said that Kamal had used his art to offer the mantra to the world. “This mantra has no known author but is chanted for the success of every venture. This mantra is not just for Jains but for the entire world,” said the speaker.

Exhibition details

Exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Until 1 June 2026, daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

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