Mumbai: RPG Foundation Adopts Historic Sewri Fort To Support Heritage Conservation & Restoration | X - blesseduttam

Mumbai: The RPG Foundation has adopted Sewri Fort for upkeep, as approved by the state Cultural Affairs Department under its scheme, Vaibhav Sangopan Yojana. Under this scheme, a museum and information centre are planned. The fort’s history, culture, environment and its connection with Mumbai’s maritime heritage will be displayed at the museum.

Heritage Initiatives At Worli

A similar kind of project is being run at Worli Fort and Worli Koliwada too. In Worli Koliwada, more than 71 street lights, more than 30 information boards and more than seven public murals have been installed so far.

Conservation Efforts At Banganga Tank

At the historic Banganga Tank area in Mumbai, work is under way to conserve heritage and to bring the site’s history and cultural significance to the public. Under this initiative, more than 150 women have received training in entrepreneurship, tailoring and health. Through various events and experiential activities, more than 500 tourists have also been connected with this heritage site.

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