Mumbai: RPF of central division catches 197 thieves and 15 robbery accused

Accused ( sitting ) caught by Western Railway’s CPDS team of RPF at various stations of suburban section of WR with the help of CCTV footage in last week with RPF officials. |

The Railway protection force of western railway Mumbai central division has caught 197 thieves and 15 robbery accused individuals to date in 2022 and handed them over to the government railway police for further action.

Confirming the development a senior officer of WR said, "The RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team recently caught two suspected mobile thieves in two different cases at Borivali station in which mobile phones worth over Rs. 30,000/- had been robbed on different dates. Both the thieves were apprehended with the help of CCTV footage of the station and were handed over to GRP Borivali for further legal action."

"On the same day, RPF CPDS teams of Nalasopara, Virar and Dadar stations caught 4 suspected thieves in three different mobile phone theft cases valued over Rs. 50,000/- which had been robbed on different dates. All the suspects were caught with the help of CCTV footage and were handed over to the respective GRP for further legal process" added officials.

WR RPF has formed a special Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) at all major stations in the Division which work intelligently by gathering source information to catch the criminals. These teams collect information from CCTV footage, do the analysis of black spots in and around the stations, and maintain records of previous criminals

"Apart from that RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery and thereof, thieves are handed over to GRP for further legal action. With a focused approach under operation Yatri Suraksha, Western Railway’s RPF is producing excellent results " said an officer of WR.

