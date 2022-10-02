Mumbai: Royal welcome for Maa Durga in Powai

Representative Image |

The Gothic skyline of Powai will have a palatial feel this Navratri season. The Powai Bengali Welfare Association has weaved this year's Durga puja theme around the palace of an erstwhile Raja of Bengal.

“As of now, we aren't telling which palace. We are keeping an element of surprise,” said senior association member Supriyo Lahiri.

Besides, the pandal is also expected to have wooden artwork and statues by Bengal artisans. All materials used for decoration are eco-friendly. Lahiri highlighted that the puja is began at the hands of elders from the Bengali as well as other communities.

The association, which takes pride in an array of activities and social work, will have dhunuchi naach and sindoor khela, besides a ladies-only band performing this time.

CEO Power Walk, a conclave on a socially-relevant topic, is being organised with help from industry and corporate bigwigs.

“We have had Arundhati Bhattacharya come for one such conclave,” recalled Lahiri.

Talking about how the puja isn't restricted to a particular community, he underlined, “Women from the red light area and transgenders will be participating in the festival. This time we will have a dance performance by a group of transgenders. It's our attempt to send out a message that this community should not be marginalised.”

He continued, “From the puja funds, we have taken up a series of social programmes like adopting a village, providing nutritious breakfast, etc. Teachers sponsored through the funds have been giving satisfying results of 100 per cent pass percentage, which was around 22 per cent earlier. We will continue with that work, too,” added Lahiri.