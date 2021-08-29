Mumbai: Rotary and CPRA work towards increasing green cover in city

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Club members to cheer Paralympic team

In the CPRA Greens, a quiet little garden owned by the BMC and managed by Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA), the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) has arranged for the plantation of over 1,000 local saplings to help create a Miyawaki-style urban forest and a Nakshatra garden.

Deputy civic commissioner Vijay Balamwar inaugurated this and lauded the efforts of Rotary Club and the CPRA. He urged the ALM’s and NGO’s to work towards increasing green cover in the city.

President of RCB Shernaz Vakil reiterated the Club’s commitment to the city and its environment.

President of CPRA Aditi Jain said the 1,000 trees that were planted will hopefully result in more birds, butterflies, bees and more oxygen for the residents.

She added that the Nakshatra garden contains 27 trees that represent each of the 27 stars or Nakshatras.

The urban forest was dedicated to the late Seetha Narayan, a resident of the area and the late Kausalya Srinivasan.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:03 PM IST