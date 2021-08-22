e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Rotary Club members to cheer Paralympic team

Ashok Dhyanchand, son of famous hockey player Dhyanchand, will be the centre of attraction.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club members are going to have a virtual meeting on Sunday to boost the morale of Indian Paralympic team, who have gone to Japan for participating in the games.
Club president Hatim Anant and board and other members will cheer the team led by Padamshree Deepa Mailk, well-known sports personality of India. Ashok Dhyanchand, son of famous hockey player Dhyanchand, will be the centre of attraction.

Anant informed here on Saturday that the invitation has been sent to Rotary International president Shekhar Mehta, Rotary National director Mahesh Kotwal, Rotary National Literacy Mission director Kamal Sanghvi and Padamshree Alok Mehta to participate in the virtual meeting.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:00 AM IST
