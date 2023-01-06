Mumbai: Road to $5 trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath delivered a speech on Wednesday as well inviting investors to back Uttar Pradesh | Screengrab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai to woo industrialists, said his state has so far received investment proposals of over Rs 7.50 lakh crore during its roadshows across 14 countries. “This is mainly because of investor-friendly policies of the UP government, conducive law and order situation, and quality infrastructure,” he said while addressing a high-power meeting of businessmen at Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Thursday.

The meeting was held as the run-up to the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Lucknow from Feb 10-12. “UP has the potential, vision and immense possibilities, which industries are welcome to take advantage of. We are providing every necessary resource to investors in our state,” he said.

“The road to a $5 trillion economy passes through UP. Let’s together build a new Uttar Pradesh of new India,” said Adityanath.

UP expects ivestment proposals attuning to Rs 15 lakh crore

Industry secretary Arvind Kumar said that the state expects investment proposals to the tune of Rs 15 lakh crore at the end of the two-day summit. Adityanath said there is immense scope in every sector in UP – agriculture, food processing and dairy, start-ups, infrastructure development, and defence manufacturing. He reminded the audience about the firing incident in Bhatta-Parsaul for land acquisition, and said that today the state is building Asia’s biggest airport on the same land.

“The land has been acquired for the fourth phase of this project without any problem. The farmers themselves are handing over the registry papers by coming to the Chief Minister’s residence.There is no dearth of land, which was the first requirement for industries. We have formed an anti-land mafia task force and today we have a huge land bank,” he said.

UP government developing MSME units in cluster

He said his government has undertaken cluster development of MSME units required for big industrial projects. About 96 lakh MSME units are currently registered in UP.

Tackled land mafia, says UP CM

Earlier, in his interaction with bankers and financial institutions, Adityanath said, “We have created such an atmosphere that today no goon can collect ‘tax’ from any businessman or contractor in Uttar Pradesh. Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly,” said,urging businessmen to become partners in the development of the country’s heartland and most populous state.

Film City to come up in UP; Yogi invites bids

Adityanath said that UP has invited bids for the development of a Film City of 1,000 acres. The last date for submission is January 7. In this regard, he met Subhash Ghai, Sunil Shetty and Jackie Shroff. He also held one-on-one meetings with leading businessmen, including Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekharan, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ajay Piramal, Sajjan Jindal, Jinal Mehta, Anil Agarwal and Ashok Hinduja.