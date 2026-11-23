A minor traffic collision allegedly escalated into a baseball bat attack on the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: A collision between two cars on the Western Express Highway allegedly turned violent when a motorist blocked a businessman’s vehicle and attacked it with a baseball bat.

The businessman was travelling with his fiancée at the time of the incident. The Vile Parle police have registered a case against the accused and issued him a summons.

The police identified the motorist through Regional Transport Office (RTO) records based on the vehicle details captured in a video recorded by the businessman’s fiancée on her mobile phone. The police also examined CCTV footage to trace the accused. Officials said they would impound his car.

Collision Escalates Into Road Rage

The police said the complainant, Aditya Sugandha, 28, a textile businessman residing in Juhu, was travelling with his fiancée, Duheri Gundecha, 27, on November 21.

They had gone shopping at Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel and were returning home around 8.30 pm when the incident occurred on the Centaur Bridge on the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle East.

Sugandha's car was being overtaken by another vehicle when its left rear side allegedly brushed against the right-side mirror of the accused's car. Following the collision, the motorist drove ahead, stopped his car in front of Sugandha's vehicle and got out carrying a baseball bat. He allegedly struck the car's bonnet forcefully before hitting the driver's side window, shattering it.

Fiancée Records Incident On Mobile

Gundecha attempted to pacify the motorist, but he allegedly threatened her. When his fiancée tried to photograph the accused's car, the motorist fled the scene.

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The couple subsequently approached the Vile Parle police station and lodged a complaint. The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful restraint, obstruction or danger in a public way, assault or use of criminal force, mischief and criminal intimidation.

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