Mumbai Road Rage: BMW Driver Allegedly Threatened To Frame Traffic Cop In Case Of Crime Against Women

A Woman Driving A BMW Allegedly Tried To Mow A Traffic Cop Down While Trying To Flee After Hitting 3 Vehicles In Juhu. | Screengrab

A woman who allegedly tried to run over a Mumbai Traffic Police constable after an accident in the Juhu area also allegedly threatened to frame him in a case pertaining to a crime against women.

Earlier this week, a video purportedly showing the woman, Juhi Mehta, trying to run over traffic constable Prashant Hake after an accident was shared widely on social media. The video showed the officer standing in front of the vehicle and repeatedly asking the driver to stop, even as she continues to inch forward amid traffic, before finally fleeing away from the scene.

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The BMW was allegedly involved in collisions with a scooter, a motorcycle and another car in the Juhu area.

FIR Filed

A first information report was filed against Mehta, the chief operating officer of a digital media company, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to using criminal force against a public servant and acts endangering the personal safety of others, as well as under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Mehta was arrested on Saturday, but was released on bail later the same day, The Times of India reported.

The Incident

As per the FIR, Hake was on duty at the Mahabharti Junction when he saw a crowd gathering there between 8.15 pm and 8.30 pm. When he arrived there, he found that Mehta's car and a hatchback had collided, and both vehicles were blocking traffic.

When Hake stood in front of the BMW and told the woman to move to one side, she allegedly argued with him and threatened to implicate him in a case pertaining to crimes against women.