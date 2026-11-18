Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Killed After Dumper Hits Her While Crossing Road In Andheri, Driver Booked | File Pic

Mumbai: An unidentified woman, aged around 30, died after being hit by a speeding dumper while crossing the road near the Infinity Mall signal on Link Road in Andheri (West) on November 16. The Amboli police have registered a case against the dumper driver, identified as Datta Laxman Waghe (40), for allegedly driving negligently and causing the woman's death.

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 6.35 pm and 6.40 pm. An Amboli Beat Marshal, who was on patrol duty along Link Road, received a call from a police constable informing him about an accident near the Infinity Mall signal. He immediately rushed to the spot, where locals informed him that the injured woman had already been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Dumper Driver Questioned By Police

On being informed by eyewitnesses that a white Hiva dumper (MH 02 GH 9156) was involved in the accident, the beat marshal questioned the driver standing nearby. The driver admitted that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. He was subsequently handed over to the Amboli Mobile 1 team and taken to the police station along with the vehicle for further action.

Meanwhile, a police team reached Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after receiving a medico-legal case (MLC) report. The woman was examined by the duty medical officer, Dr Minnu, who declared her dead before admission at 7.03 pm on November 16.

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Police Unable To Identify Deceased Woman

The police attempted to establish the woman's identity by making inquiries in the surrounding area. However, no useful information could be obtained. Even her purse, recovered from the accident spot, did not contain any documents or details that could help identify her.

The body has been shifted to a temporary mortuary at Siddharth Hospital, Goregaon East, for post-mortem examination. The police initially registered an accidental death report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Following the investigation, the Amboli police registered an offence against the dumper driver for allegedly driving rashly and negligently, without regard for the safety of others, and causing the woman's death.

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