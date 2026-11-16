Mumbai Accident: 16-Tonne Crane Topples Onto Auto-Rickshaw At VBSL Juhu Site; No Injuries Reported

An auto-rickshaw was badly damaged after a Hydra crane collapsed during steel-shifting work at the VBSL fabrication yard | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: A major accident was averted at the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) project site on Monday after a 16-tonne Hydra crane toppled and fell onto an auto-rickshaw at the Juhu Connector (J112 Fabrication Yard).

The incident occurred while the crane was shifting steel angles at the fabrication yard. The crane lost balance and collapsed, landing on a parked auto-rickshaw. The vehicle was badly damaged.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The auto-rickshaw was empty at the time of the collapse, and workers present at the site managed to move away in time.

MSRDC Orders Detailed Investigation

In a statement, the project authorities, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said the Hydra had been safely repositioned after the incident.

"A detailed investigation is being undertaken to ascertain the root cause and identify lapses, if any. Necessary corrective and preventive measures will be implemented to avoid recurrence of such incidents," the statement said.

Officials said work at the yard was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure. A safety audit of other cranes and lifting equipment at the site is also being carried out.

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Key Infrastructure Project

The VBSL project, which will connect Versova to Bandra, is one of the key infrastructure projects currently under construction in the city.

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