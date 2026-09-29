Container Carrying Heavy Freight Overturns On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway Near Chinchoti, Traffic Restored After Crane Operation | AI

Vasai: ​A major traffic disruption occurred on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway near Chinchoti after a stalled, fully loaded container unexpectedly rolled backward on an incline and overturned across the highway.

Breakdown On Incline Leads To Accident

​According to officials, the container was traveling from Ahmedabad toward Mumbai when it broke down in the first lane on an uphill stretch near the Chinchoti Traffic Branch post. After the vehicle came to a halt, the driver engaged the handbrake and went to sleep inside the cabin. However, due to the heavy freight load, the container suddenly lost control, rolled backward, and flipped onto the Ahmedabad-bound lane.

​Despite active traffic on the highway at the time of the incident, the overturned container miraculously avoided colliding with any other vehicles. No casualties were reported, and the driver sustained only minor injuries.

​Upon receiving information about the mishap, personnel from the Chinchoti Traffic Branch and local police rushed to the spot. Using three cranes, authorities managed to clear the overturned container from the roadway. The incident caused severe traffic congestion along the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway before normal flow was restored.

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