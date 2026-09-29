AMRUT To Host ‘Amrut Peth’ Indigenous Market In Alibag From October 2, Giving Local Entrepreneurs Direct Consumer Access | AI

The Maharashtra Research, Upliftment and Training Institute (AMRUT) will organise ‘Amrut Peth – Direct Indigenous Market’ in Alibag from October 2 to 4, providing local small entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase and sell their products directly to consumers.

Residents Invited To Support New Entrepreneurs

The three-day market will be held at Hotel Waves on Tilak Road, Alibag, and will remain open from 10am to 9pm on Friday, October 2, Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4.

District manager Shailesh Marathe has appealed to residents of Alibag and neighbouring areas to visit the market with their families and encourage new entrepreneurs.

Platform For AMRUT Training Programme Beneficiaries

The initiative has been conceptualised to provide a market for products made by local entrepreneurs and beneficiaries from targeted communities who have undergone various vocational and business training programmes through AMRUT.

The organisers said the initiative aims to promote women's empowerment, small businesses and self-employment, while helping entrepreneurs improve their sales and marketing skills.

The Maharashtra government-backed autonomous institution provides opportunities for economically weaker sections to develop livelihoods through training and entrepreneurship initiatives. The Alibag edition of Amrut Peth is intended to connect these entrepreneurs directly with customers and provide them with a platform to market their products.

For further information, residents can contact Raigad district manager Shailesh Marathe at 9112228759 or 9423892182, or Mangesh Dhebe at 8149552143.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/